UCLA vs Cal College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The California Golden Bears (5-1) hope to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (5-1) on November 25, 2025.

UCLA vs. Cal Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Game time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: San Francisco, California

Arena: Chase Center

UCLA vs. Cal Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UCLA win (76.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for UCLA (-8.5) versus Cal on Tuesday. The total is set at 142.5 points for this game.

UCLA vs. Cal: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA has won two games against the spread this season.

Cal has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bruins had a better record against the spread in home games (12-5-0) than they did in away games (5-5-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Bears had a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.769, 10-3-0).

UCLA vs. Cal: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bruins have not lost in four games this year when favored by -450 or better on the moneyline.

Cal has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Golden Bears have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +340 or longer.

UCLA has an implied victory probability of 81.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

UCLA vs. Cal Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 17.5 points per game with a +105 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.8 points per game (199th in college basketball) and gives up 60.3 per contest (10th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's team-leading 14.8 points per game ranks 345th in college basketball.

Cal outscores opponents by 16 points per game (posting 85.2 points per game, 94th in college basketball, and conceding 69.2 per contest, 102nd in college basketball) and has a +96 scoring differential.

Dai Dai Ames leads Cal, averaging 18.8 points per game (77th in college basketball).

The 30.8 rebounds per game the Bruins average rank 275th in the country, and are 3.3 more than the 27.5 their opponents collect per contest.

Xavier Booker averages 5.7 rebounds per game (ranking 435th in college basketball) to lead the Bruins.

The Golden Bears are 216th in college basketball at 33.2 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 29.7 their opponents average.

Lee Dort leads the Golden Bears with 6.3 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball).

UCLA ranks 102nd in college basketball by averaging 102.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 28th in college basketball, allowing 79.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Golden Bears' 104.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 74th in college basketball, and the 85.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 93rd in college basketball.

