Michigan vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Michigan Wolverines (5-0) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Auburn Tigers (5-1) on November 25, 2025 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Michigan vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michigan vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (54.5%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Tuesday's Michigan-Auburn spread (Michigan -3.5) or over/under (158.5 points).

Michigan vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Michigan has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.

Auburn has covered five times in six chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Michigan (2-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40%) than Auburn (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread last season, the Wolverines performed worse when played at home, covering five times in 15 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Tigers had a better winning percentage at home (.533, 8-7-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Michigan vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Michigan has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Wolverines have been a -184 moneyline favorite on five occasions this season and won every game.

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game it lost.

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Michigan has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Michigan vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Michigan is outscoring opponents by 22.6 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. It puts up 90.6 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allows 68 per contest (78th in college basketball).

Michigan's leading scorer, Yaxel Lendeborg, is 330th in college basketball scoring 15 points per game.

Auburn is outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game, with a +130 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.8 points per game (31st in college basketball) and gives up 70.2 per contest (125th in college basketball).

Keyshawn Hall is 15th in the nation with a team-high 22.2 points per game.

The Wolverines grab 43.4 rebounds per game (fourth in college basketball) while conceding 27.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 15.8 boards per game.

Aday Mara's 9.8 rebounds per game lead the Wolverines and rank 36th in college basketball play.

The 35.8 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 113th in college basketball, 6.8 more than the 29 their opponents collect.

Hall's 9.4 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 41st in college basketball.

Michigan averages 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (86th in college basketball), and allows 78 points per 100 possessions (21st in college basketball).

The Tigers rank 29th in college basketball averaging 110.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 82nd, allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions.

