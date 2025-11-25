Alabama vs UNLV College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 26

The Alabama Crimson Tide (3-2) play the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on November 26, 2025. The matchup airs on truTV.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. UNLV Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 Game time: TBA ET

TBA ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Alabama vs. UNLV Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (82.7%)

Before making an informed wager on Alabama-UNLV outing (in which Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 181.5 points), here are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Alabama vs. UNLV: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won two games against the spread this season.

UNLV is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

Against the spread last year, the Crimson Tide played worse when played at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and eight times in 12 road games.

The Rebels performed better against the spread on the road (6-6-0) than at home (7-8-0) last season.

Alabama vs. UNLV: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama was defeated in the one game it played as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Crimson Tide have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -1250.

UNLV has been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Rebels have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +740 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 92.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. UNLV Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Alabama was best in the country on offense (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (81.3 points allowed).

Alabama was the third-best team in the country in rebounds per game (38.8) and ranked 290th in rebounds allowed (33) last year.

Alabama was 13th-best in the country in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama was 267th in the nation in committing them (12.1 per game) last year. It was 305th in forcing them (10 per game).

On offense, UNLV averaged 69.2 points per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 68.1 points per contest on defense (58th-ranked).

UNLV grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game (214th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.4 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Last year UNLV ranked 286th in college basketball in assists, delivering 12.1 per game.

Last season UNLV committed 9.9 turnovers per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (184th-ranked).

