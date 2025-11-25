Gonzaga vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 25

The Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) will try to extend a six-game winning streak when they host the Maryland Terrapins (5-1) on November 25, 2025. The Terrapins have won four games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: truTV

truTV Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Gonzaga vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (79.4%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Gonzaga (-13.5) versus Maryland on Tuesday. The over/under has been set at 154.5 points for this game.

Gonzaga vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs had a worse record against the spread when playing at home (4-10-0) than they did on the road (6-4-0) last season.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Terrapins had a better winning percentage at home (.632, 12-7-0 record) than away (.400, 4-6-0).

Gonzaga vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has yet to lose any of the four games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -1449.

Maryland has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Terrapins have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +810 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Gonzaga has a 93.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Gonzaga vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Gonzaga was the second-best team in the nation (86.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 107th (69.9 points allowed per game).

With 34.6 rebounds per game and 28.9 rebounds conceded, Gonzaga was 47th and 47th in the nation, respectively, last season.

With 19.7 assists per game, Gonzaga was best in college basketball last season.

Last year, Gonzaga was 25th-best in college basketball in turnovers committed (9.3 per game) and ranked 140th in turnovers forced (11.7).

With 81.1 points per game on offense, Maryland ranked 26th in the nation last season. On defense, it surrendered 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 45th in college basketball.

With 33.4 rebounds per game, Maryland ranked 90th in the country. It ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Maryland ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 assists per game.

With 9.7 turnovers per game, Maryland was 45th in the country. It forced 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranked 47th in college basketball.

