3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 11/25/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards aren't good at much, especially on defense, but one thing they're decent at is preventing three-point tries. That puts me on Kristaps Porzingis to go under 1.5 made triples.

Kristaps Porzingis - Made Threes Kristaps Porzingis Under Nov 26 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

To be clear -- this game may end up being a shootout, especially if the Wiz keep it competitive. We've got a 236.5-point total and a 10.5-point spread. The blowout risk could work in our favor, though. If the Atlanta Hawks can get a big lead against a Washington team that is last in net rating, Porzingis may see fewer minutes than usual.

But aside from that, Washington is allowing the 11th-lowest three-point attempt rate (40.8%). They're giving up the 11th-fewest made threes per game to power forwards (2.3).

While Porzingis has been a capable three-point shooter throughout his career, he's in a funk so far this campaign, making just 1.6 threes per game on a 33.3% three-point percentage. He's made one or zero threes in five of his past eight games, and I think he'll do so again tonight.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

The Orlando Magic are on the upswing defensively, and that's one of the reasons I like the under in their clash with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Total Points Under Nov 26 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Orlando got off to a rough start this year on the defensive end, but they're up to a respectable 13th in defensive rating across their past 10 games -- permitting 112.4 points per game over their last 12. This is a Magic squad that isn't super different roster-wise from the one that ended last year second in defensive rating, so they should keep trending in a positive direction on D.

Philly, on the other hand, is slumping a big on offense of late, averaging 111.0 points per game over their previous seven contests.

The Magic and Sixers are both slower-paced teams, too. Philly is 25th in pace while Orlando is 20th.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on.

Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

Through two games, LeBron James has been an elite facilitator, and that pushes me toward the over on his assists prop at this line of 7.5.

LeBron James - Assists LeBron James Over Nov 26 4:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As I said, it's been only two games, so maybe this is all just small-sample noise. But it sure seems like James is intentionally taking a back seat to Luka Doncic, with LeBron holding a 20.5% usage rate. LeBron's usage rate last year was 30.1%.

The strategy is working, too. Not only have the Los Angeles Lakers won both of their games since James returned -- with the caveat that both wins were over the Utah Jazz -- LeBron is posting a 45.8% assist rate and 10.0 assists per night.

The Los Angeles Clippers rank 25th in defensive rating, and the Lakers are -104 to go over 118.5 points. In short, the matchup is a good one, and I like James to continue his assist-heavy ways.

