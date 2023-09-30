UCF vs Baylor Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the UCF Knights take on the Baylor Bears.

UCF vs Baylor Odds & Spread

Moneyline: UCF: (-335) | Baylor: (+265)

UCF: (-335) | Baylor: (+265) Spread: UCF: -9.5 (-110) | Baylor: +9.5 (-110)

UCF: -9.5 (-110) | Baylor: +9.5 (-110) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

UCF vs Baylor Betting Trends

UCF has posted one win against the spread this year.

UCF has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of UCF's four games have hit the over.

Baylor has posted one win against the spread this year.

Baylor doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or more this season.

Baylor has had one game (of three) hit the over this season.

UCF vs Baylor Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knights win (81.6%)

UCF vs Baylor Point Spread

Baylor is an underdog by 9.5 points versus UCF. Baylor is -110 to cover the spread, and UCF is -110.

UCF vs Baylor Over/Under

The over/under for the UCF versus Baylor game on September 30 has been set at 56.5, with -114 odds on the over and -106 odds on the under.

UCF vs Baylor Moneyline

Baylor is the underdog, +265 on the moneyline, while UCF is a -335 favorite.

UCF vs. Baylor Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games UCF 38.3 27 20 45 54.8 3 4 Baylor 20 116 26.8 79 51.5 1 4

