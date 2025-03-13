UC Riverside vs Cal Poly Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big West Tournament

The No. 7 seed Cal Poly Mustangs (15-18, 8-12 Big West) will play in the Big West tournament against the No. 3 seed UC Riverside Highlanders (21-11, 14-6 Big West) on Thursday at Lee's Family Forum, beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 11:30 p.m. ET

11:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada Arena: Lee's Family Forum

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: UC Riverside win (63.1%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before placing a wager on Thursday's UC Riverside-Cal Poly spread (UC Riverside -3.5) or over/under (162.5 points).

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UC Riverside is 19-10-0 ATS this season.

Cal Poly has won 15 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Cal Poly is 8-9 against the spread compared to the 4-5 ATS record UC Riverside racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Against the spread, the Highlanders have played better at home, covering nine times in 12 home games, and 10 times in 17 road games.

This season, the Mustangs are 6-6-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they are 8-9-0 ATS (.471).

UC Riverside's record against the spread in conference play is 12-7-0.

Cal Poly has covered the spread 10 times in 20 Big West games.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly: Moneyline Betting Stats

UC Riverside has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 13 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (84.6%) in those games.

The Highlanders have a mark of 8-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -172 or better on the moneyline.

Cal Poly has put together a 5-15 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, the Mustangs have a 4-13 record (winning only 23.5% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UC Riverside has a 63.2% chance of walking away with the win.

UC Riverside vs. Cal Poly Head-to-Head Comparison

UC Riverside averages 74.9 points per game (144th in college basketball) while giving up 73.5 per contest (227th in college basketball). It has a +44 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Barrington Hargress ranks eighth in the nation with a team-leading 20.6 points per game.

Cal Poly has a -23 scoring differential, putting up 81.8 points per game (24th in college basketball) and conceding 82.5 (359th in college basketball).

Owen Koonce's 17.2 points per game paces Cal Poly and ranks 99th in the nation.

The Highlanders win the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. They are recording 33.8 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.4 per outing.

Joel Armotrading paces the Highlanders with 6.5 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball play).

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Mustangs accumulate rank 230th in the country, 3.4 fewer than the 34.5 their opponents grab.

Koonce averages 4.9 rebounds per game (654th in college basketball) to lead the Mustangs.

UC Riverside averages 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (179th in college basketball), and gives up 94.0 points per 100 possessions (194th in college basketball).

The Mustangs' 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 176th in college basketball, and the 96.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 275th in college basketball.

