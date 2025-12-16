Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. faces a matchup versus the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (127.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his New York Giants take on the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Tracy a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Vikings? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.41

56.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

0.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.49

15.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 91.4 fantasy points in 2025 (7.6 per game), Tracy is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 135th overall.

Looking at his last three games, Tracy has amassed 38.0 fantasy points (12.7 per game) as he's run for 168 yards and scored one touchdown on 45 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 92 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) with one TD.

Tracy has put up 59.0 fantasy points (11.8 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 327 yards with one touchdown on 78 carries. He has also contributed 143 yards on 12 catches (14 targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Tracy's season as a fantasy producer came against the Washington Commanders last week, as he posted 21.7 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 70 rushing yards on 15 carries (4.7 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 6 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed two or more TD passes to four opposing QBs this season.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up a TD catch by 13 players this season.

Minnesota has allowed just one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

