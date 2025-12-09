Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will match up with the 29th-ranked tun defense of the Washington Commanders (135.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more details on Tracy, if you're thinking about him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Commanders.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.5

13.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.41

67.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.20

19.20 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

With 69.7 fantasy points this season (6.3 per game), Tracy is the 43rd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 169th among all players.

During his last three games, Tracy has 30.2 total fantasy points (10.1 per game), toting the ball 49 times for 186 yards and zero touchdowns. In the receiving game, he has added 116 yards on eight catches (nine targets).

Tracy has generated 41.0 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 275 yards with zero touchdowns on 68 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 135 yards on 12 grabs (15 targets).

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season so far was Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.9 fantasy points. He also had 88 rushing yards on 19 attempts (4.6 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 0.6 fantasy points. He rushed for six yards on four carries on the day.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Commanders this year.

Washington has given up two or more TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Commanders have given up at least three passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this season.

Washington has allowed over 100 yards receiving to seven players this season.

The Commanders have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tyrone Tracy Jr.?