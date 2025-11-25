Tyrone Tracy Jr. Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has a matchup versus the second-ranked rushing defense in the league (87.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his New York Giants play the New England Patriots, Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

With Tracy's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at New England Patriots

New York Giants at New England Patriots Game Date: December 1, 2025

December 1, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.7

11.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 62.78

62.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.14

18.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Tracy Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Tracy is currently the 38th-ranked player in fantasy (152nd overall), with 66.4 total fantasy points (6.6 per game).

Over his last three games, Tracy has totaled 34.0 fantasy points (11.3 per game) as he's scampered for 221 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 53 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 119 yards on eight catches (10 targets).

Tracy has totaled 43.0 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 278 yards with zero touchdowns on 68 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 152 yards on 13 grabs (17 targets).

The high point of Tracy's fantasy season was a Week 11 performance against the Green Bay Packers, a matchup in which he posted 13.9 fantasy points (19 carries, 88 yards; 4 receptions, 51 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrone Tracy Jr. let down his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, when he managed only 0.6 fantasy points (4 carries, 6 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed only two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

New England has allowed six players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Patriots have given up at least three passing touchdowns to just two opposing QBs this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against New England this year.

A total of 17 players have hauled in a touchdown pass versus the Patriots this year.

New England has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to only two players this year.

The Patriots have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against New England this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Patriots this season.

