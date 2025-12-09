Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Jaguars

Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets will play the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 22nd-ranked pass defense (227.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Taylor a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Jaguars? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Tyrod Taylor Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 Projected Passing Yards: 90.25

90.25 Projected Passing TDs: 0.38

0.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 14.78

14.78 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has compiled 59.4 fantasy points in 2025 (9.9 per game), which ranks him 39th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 192 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Taylor has amassed 32.3 fantasy points (10.8 per game), completing 37-of-65 throws for 400 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 63 rushing yards on 13 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

Taylor has completed 73-of-123 throws for 723 yards, with four touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 51.1 total fantasy points (10.2 per game). With his legs, he's added 122 rushing yards on 24 attempts with one TD.

The peak of Taylor's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, as he tallied 21.3 fantasy points by catching zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyrod Taylor let down his fantasy managers against the Miami Dolphins last week, when he managed only -1.8 fantasy points -- 1-of-4 (25%), 6 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Jacksonville has allowed over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

The Jaguars have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

Jacksonville has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Jaguars have allowed just two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of six players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Jacksonville this year.

A total of 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Jaguars this year.

Jacksonville has allowed just two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Jaguars have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Jacksonville this season.

The Jaguars have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

