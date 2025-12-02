Tyrod Taylor Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets will play the Miami Dolphins and their 15th-ranked passing defense (207.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Taylor worth considering for his next game versus the Dolphins? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Tyrod Taylor Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 Projected Passing Yards: 175.34

175.34 Projected Passing TDs: 1.00

1.00 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.61

28.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.26

Projections provided by numberFire

Taylor Fantasy Performance

Taylor has piled up 61.2 fantasy points in 2025 (12.2 per game), which ranks him 38th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 175 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Taylor has put up 36.2 fantasy points (12.1 per game), completing 46-of-83 passes for 520 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 74 rushing yards on 16 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Taylor's fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Atlanta Falcons, a game where he went off for 172 passing yards and one touchdown with zero picks (for 21.3 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 44 rushing yards on eight attempts (5.5 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyrod Taylor had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up 2.1 fantasy points -- 10-of-22 (45.5%), 126 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Dolphins have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Miami this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Dolphins this season.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

A total of 19 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed only one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Four players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Dolphins have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this year.

