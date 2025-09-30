Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Carolina Panthers and their 12th-ranked pass defense (198.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hill worth a look for his next matchup against the Panthers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Tyreek Hill Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.14

67.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 105th overall, as he has put up 32.5 total fantasy points (8.1 per game).

In his last three games, Hill has tallied 225 yards and one score on 17 catches (23 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game) during that period.

The high point of Hill's fantasy season came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, when he put up 10.9 fantasy points with five receptions (on 10 targets) for 49 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy perspective, Tyreek Hill stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, grabbing four passes on six targets for 40 yards (4.0 fantasy points).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two touchdowns in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Panthers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Carolina has allowed at least one rushing TD to five players this season.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

