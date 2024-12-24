Tyreek Hill Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Browns

Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill will be up against the 13th-ranked pass defense of the Cleveland Browns (212.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Hill for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Browns? We've got stats and info for you below.

Hill vs. Browns Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.56

64.56 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Hill Fantasy Performance

Hill is the 22nd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 91st overall, as he has tallied 124.7 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Hill has totaled 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 15 catches (28 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 30.6 (10.2 per game) during that stretch.

Hill has ammassed 311 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 26 catches (43 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 49.7 (9.9 per game) during that period.

The peak of Hill's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he put up 19.0 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tyreek Hill stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts, catching one pass on two targets for eight yards (1.3 fantasy points).

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this year.

The Browns have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown catch by 22 players this season.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Browns have allowed one player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Browns have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this season.

