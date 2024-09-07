Tyler Conklin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is the 22nd-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 62.1 points a year ago (20th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.
Tyler Conklin Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Conklin's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|62.1
|219
|19
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|62.4
|194
|23
Tyler Conklin 2023 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Conklin finished with 7.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 70 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|0.2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|5.0
|6
|5
|50
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|2.6
|5
|3
|26
|0
|Week 4
|Chiefs
|5.8
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 5
|@Broncos
|6.7
|5
|4
|67
|0
|Week 6
|Eagles
|2.4
|4
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Giants
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
Tyler Conklin vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Conklin's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Tyler Conklin
|87
|61
|621
|0
|9
|Garrett Wilson
|168
|95
|1042
|3
|17
|Breece Hall
|95
|76
|591
|4
|5
|Allen Lazard
|49
|23
|311
|1
|2
