Tyler Conklin 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin is the 22nd-ranked TE (by average fantasy draft position) heading into this season, after posting 62.1 points a year ago (20th among all NFL TEs). Want to know more? For additional stats and fantasy projections, scroll down.

Tyler Conklin Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Conklin's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 62.1 219 19 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 62.4 194 23

Tyler Conklin 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Conklin finished with 7.0 fantasy points -- seven receptions, 70 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Bills 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 5.0 6 5 50 0 Week 3 Patriots 2.6 5 3 26 0 Week 4 Chiefs 5.8 6 4 58 0 Week 5 @Broncos 6.7 5 4 67 0 Week 6 Eagles 2.4 4 3 24 0 Week 8 @Giants 0.0 2 0 0 0 View Full Table

Tyler Conklin vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets, who ranked 29th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 60.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.2% of the time. Here's a look at how Conklin's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tyler Conklin 87 61 621 0 9 Garrett Wilson 168 95 1042 3 17 Breece Hall 95 76 591 4 5 Allen Lazard 49 23 311 1 2

