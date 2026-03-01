Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Clippers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 1, 2026

Sunday, March 1, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome -- Inglewood, California Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, KTLA, and FDSSC

The New Orleans Pelicans (19-42) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to extend a three-game road win streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (27-31) on Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 222.5.

Clippers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clippers -8.5 222.5 -355 +285

Clippers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Clippers win (78.9%)

Clippers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Clippers have covered the spread in a game 30 times this season (30-28-0).

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 34-26-1 this year.

This season, 31 of the Clippers' games have gone over the point total out of 61 chances.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 31 times in 61 opportunities (50.8%).

Los Angeles owns a worse record against the spread in home games (13-14-0) than it does in road games (17-14-0).

When it comes to point totals, the Clippers hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 27 opportunities this season (51.9%). On the road, they have hit the over 17 times in 31 opportunities (54.8%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .594 (19-13-0). Away, it is .517 (15-13-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have finished over more often at home (18 of 32, 56.2%) than on the road (13 of 29, 44.8%).

Clippers Leaders

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 28 points, 3.7 assists and 6.4 boards.

John Collins' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 56.5% from the field and 42.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.4 made treys.

Kris Dunn's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 18.3 points, 2.4 assists and 5.5 boards.

Brook Lopez averages 7.1 points, 2.9 boards and 1 assists, shooting 38.7% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 triples (eighth in league).

Per game, Derik Queen gives the Pelicans 12 points, 7.3 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

The Pelicans are receiving 17.4 points, 5.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Per game, Zion Williamson provides the Pelicans 21.5 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Jeremiah Fears averages 13.1 points, 3.8 boards and 3.2 assists. He is draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.