Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier will take on the 32nd-ranked rushing defense of the Miami Dolphins (159.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Allgeier for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Dolphins? We've got stats and information for you below.

Tyler Allgeier Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.1

6.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.2

6.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.29

41.29 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 1.85

1.85 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.01

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 39.3 fantasy points in 2025 (6.6 per game), Allgeier is the 39th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 153rd overall.

During his last three games, Allgeier has delivered 22.5 total fantasy points (7.5 per game), running the ball 30 times for 99 yards and two scores.

Allgeier has posted 36.9 fantasy points (7.4 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 179 yards with three touchdowns on 47 carries. He has also contributed 10 yards on three catches (four targets) as a receiver.

The high point of Allgeier's fantasy season came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, when he tallied 14.0 fantasy points with one reception (on one target) for four yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier let down his fantasy managers against the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, when he mustered only 0.4 fantasy points (1 carry, 4 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

The Dolphins have allowed six players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Miami this year.

Just one player have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Miami has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Dolphins have allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Miami has allowed at least one rushing TD to six players this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Dolphins this season.

