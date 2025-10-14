Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. 49ers

In Week 7 (Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET), running back Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the San Francisco 49ers, who have the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (107.3 yards conceded per game).

Considering Allgeier for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the 49ers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Tyler Allgeier Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 36.86

36.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.21

0.21 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.73

3.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

With 37.7 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Allgeier is the 36th-ranked player at the RB position and 145th among all players.

During his last three games, Allgeier has delivered 21.3 total fantasy points (7.1 per game), rushing the ball 27 times for 87 yards and two scores.

The high point of Allgeier's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, when he tallied 14.0 fantasy points (16 receptions, 76 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (0.4 points) in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers, running for four yards on one carry with one catch for zero yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has conceded more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

The 49ers have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has given up over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The 49ers have allowed a touchdown catch by nine players this season.

San Francisco has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this year.

The 49ers have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

