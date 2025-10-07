Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 6 (Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET), running back Tyler Allgeier and the Atlanta Falcons will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (145.6 yards allowed per game).

With Allgeier's next game versus the Bills, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Tyler Allgeier Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills

Atlanta Falcons vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.24

35.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.19

4.19 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier has compiled 27.9 fantasy points in 2025 (7.0 per game), which ranks him 40th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 159 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Allgeier has put up 25.5 fantasy points (8.5 per game), rushing for 131 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 33 carries.

The highlight of Allgeier's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance against the Minnesota Vikings, a matchup in which he tallied 14.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 76 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier's matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 0.4 fantasy points. He ran for four yards on one carry on the day with one catch for zero yards.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed a touchdown catch by six players this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Bills this year.

