Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Running back Tyler Allgeier faces a matchup versus the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL (137 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

With Allgeier's next game versus the Commanders, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Allgeier vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders Game Day: December 29, 2024

December 29, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.4

5.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.7

5.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.34

35.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.06

5.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Allgeier is currently the 39th-ranked player in fantasy (159th overall), with 84.4 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Allgeier has put up 19.7 fantasy points (6.6 per game), rushing for 128 yards and scoring one touchdown on 32 carries.

Allgeier has totaled 21.8 fantasy points (4.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 144 yards with one touchdown on 40 attempts.

The highlight of Allgeier's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 18.8 fantasy points (18 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, rushing zero times for zero yards, with one reception for -1 yards as a receiver (-0.1 fantasy points).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Washington has allowed seven players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Commanders this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed a TD catch by 21 players this season.

Washington has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Washington has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

