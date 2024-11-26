Tyler Allgeier Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Running back Tyler Allgeier faces a matchup against the 15th-ranked run defense in the NFL (119.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Considering Allgeier for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Allgeier vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.5

5.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.12

34.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.20

0.20 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.07

6.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Allgeier Fantasy Performance

Allgeier is currently the 37th-ranked fantasy player at his position (160th overall), tallying 62.5 total fantasy points (5.7 per game).

In his last three games, Allgeier has picked up 13.6 fantasy points (4.5 per game), running for 77 yards and scoring one touchdown on 17 carries.

Allgeier has put up 21.4 fantasy points (4.3 per game) over his last five games, running for 146 yards with one touchdown on 34 carries.

The peak of Allgeier's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, as he posted 18.8 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 105 rushing yards on 18 carries (5.8 YPC) with one score.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tyler Allgeier disappointed his fantasy managers against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, when he managed only -0.1 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed 12 players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this season.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Chargers this year.

