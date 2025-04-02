Twins vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 11:12 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Twins vs White Sox Game Info

Minnesota Twins (1-4) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-3)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MNNT

Twins vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-188) | CHW: (+158)

MIN: (-188) | CHW: (+158) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-111)

MIN: -1.5 (-110) | CHW: +1.5 (-111) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The Twins will call on Pablo Lopez versus the White Sox and Sean Burke. Lopez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lopez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Burke has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox covered. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Burke start this season -- they won.

Twins vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (62.1%)

Twins vs White Sox Moneyline

Minnesota is a -188 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +158 underdog at home.

Twins vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -110 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -111.

The over/under for Twins-White Sox on April 2 is 7. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Twins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Twins were favorites in 109 games last season and came away with the win 62 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Last season Minnesota came away with a win 21 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -188 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents hit the over in 80 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The White Sox won 21.8% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-115).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer last year, Chicago went 16-70 (18.6%).

The White Sox combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times last season for a 67-82-6 record against the over/under.

Twins Player Leaders

Willi Castro collected 138 hits, posted an OBP of .331 and a .385 SLG last season.

Carlos Correa slashed .310/.388/.517 and finished with an OPS of .905.

Ryan Jeffers ended his last campaign with 93 hits, an OBP of .300, plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Byron Buxton slashed .279/.335/.524 and finished with an OPS of .859.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn accumulated an on-base percentage of .297, a slugging percentage of .402, and had 140 hits last season.

Andrew Benintendi hit .229 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Luis Robert had 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .224 last season.

Lenyn Sosa hit .254 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Twins vs White Sox Head to Head

4/1/2025: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 3/31/2025: 9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-0 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2024: 13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

13-7 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/3/2024: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/2/2024: 10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/10/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/10/2024: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/8/2024: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/1/2024: 10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/30/2024: 6-5 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

