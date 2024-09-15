Twins vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 10:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Minnesota Twins take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Twins vs Reds Game Info

Minnesota Twins (78-70) vs. Cincinnati Reds (73-77)

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Roku

Twins vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-174) | CIN: (+146)

MIN: (-174) | CIN: (+146) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+118) | CIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Twins vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Festa (Twins) - 2-6, 5.08 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 1-1, 0.59 ERA

The probable starters are David Festa (2-6) for the Twins and Rhett Lowder (1-1) for the Reds. Festa and his team have a record of 3-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Festa's team has a record of 2-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Lowder's three starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Lowder starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (65.7%)

Twins vs Reds Moneyline

Minnesota is a -174 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +146 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Reds Spread

The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Reds. The Twins are +118 to cover the spread, while the Reds are -142.

Twins vs Reds Over/Under

Twins versus Reds on Sept. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Reds Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 59 wins in the 98 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 28 times in 33 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 144 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 63-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won 37 of the 78 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (47.4%).

Cincinnati has gone 8-3 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer (72.7%).

The Reds have played in 144 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-69-7).

The Reds have an 82-62-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota with 112 hits, batting .239 this season with 45 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .424.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 105th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 74th in slugging.

Santana has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .721. He has a slash line of .248/.333/.389 this season.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Castro enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a walk and two RBI.

Jose Miranda has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .454 this season.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 61 RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a slugging percentage of .471 and has 146 hits, both team-high figures for the Reds. He's batting .257 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .231 with 33 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 119th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Jonathan India a has .354 on-base percentage to pace the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .256 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 42 walks.

Twins vs Reds Head to Head

9/14/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/13/2024: 8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

8-4 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2023: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.