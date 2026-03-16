Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Rockets vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Monday, March 16, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Peacock, SCHN, and SportsNet LA

The Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) will look to Luka Doncic (first in the league scoring 32.8 points per game) when they try to overcome Kevin Durant (10th in the NBA with 26 PPG) and the Houston Rockets (41-25) on Monday, March 16, 2026 at Toyota Center. The Lakers are 2-point road underdogs in the matchup, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET on Peacock, SCHN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Rockets vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2 225.5 -138 +118

Rockets vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (63.6%)

Rockets vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Rockets are 28-38-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Lakers are 37-29-1 this season.

Rockets games have gone over the total 28 times out of 67 chances this season.

Lakers games this season have hit the over on 35 of 67 set point totals (52.2%).

Against the spread, Houston has played worse when playing at home, covering 11 times in 31 home games, and 17 times in 35 road games.

The Rockets have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in 10 of 31 home matchups (32.3%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 35 games (51.4%).

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (20-14-1). On the road, it is .531 (17-15-0).

Lakers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (21 times out of 35) than on the road (14 of 32) this year.

Rockets Leaders

Durant averages 26 points, 5.5 boards and 4.5 assists.

Alperen Sengun averages 20.2 points, 9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 assists and 7.7 rebounds.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Reed Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 boards and 3.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Lakers Leaders

Doncic's numbers on the season are 32.8 points, 8 boards and 8.5 assists per contest. He is also draining 47.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 triples (first in league).

LeBron James' numbers on the season are 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7 assists per contest. He is making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Per game, Austin Reaves gives the Lakers 24 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gets the Lakers 12.6 points, 8.3 boards and 0.9 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Lakers are getting 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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