Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2
Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Twins Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (17-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-19)
- Date: Friday, May 2, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: NESN and MNNT
Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | MIN: (-106)
- Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-178) | MIN: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 3.27 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 3.18 ERA
The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.18 ERA). Bello has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bello's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Ryan starts, the Twins have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Ryan start this season -- they lost.
Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (54.2%)
Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline
- Boston is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -106 underdog on the road.
Red Sox vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Twins are +146 to cover, while the Red Sox are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Red Sox vs Twins Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Twins game on May 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!
Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.
- Boston has a record of 14-12 when favored by -110 or more this year.
- The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 16 of their 33 opportunities.
- The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 16-17-0 in 33 games with a line this season.
- The Twins have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).
- Minnesota has a record of 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (14.3%).
- The Twins have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-17-3).
- The Twins are 15-16-0 ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Alexander Bregman leads Boston with 42 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .581. He's batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .397.
- Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Bregman has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.
- Wilyer Abreu is batting .283 with six doubles, six home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .403.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Jarren Duran has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.333/.421.
- Duran has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.
- Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with 28 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .431.
- Devers takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.
Twins Player Leaders
- Ty France has put up a team-high OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.421). He's batting .281.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- France heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.
- Byron Buxton has collected 28 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .279.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Trevor Larnach has two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .227.
- Harrison Bader is hitting .265 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!