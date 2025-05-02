Twins vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Twins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (17-16) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-19)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and MNNT

Red Sox vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-110) | MIN: (-106)

BOS: (-110) | MIN: (-106) Spread: BOS: +1.5 (-178) | MIN: -1.5 (+146)

BOS: +1.5 (-178) | MIN: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 2-0, 3.27 ERA vs Joe Ryan (Twins) - 2-2, 3.18 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (2-0, 3.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Joe Ryan (2-2, 3.18 ERA). Bello has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bello's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Ryan starts, the Twins have gone 2-4-0 against the spread. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Ryan start this season -- they lost.

Red Sox vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (54.2%)

Red Sox vs Twins Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -106 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Twins Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Red Sox. The Twins are +146 to cover, while the Red Sox are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Twins game on May 2, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Twins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (53.8%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 14-12 when favored by -110 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 16 of their 33 opportunities.

The Red Sox have an against the spread record of 16-17-0 in 33 games with a line this season.

The Twins have gone 1-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 14.3% of those games).

Minnesota has a record of 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (14.3%).

The Twins have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-17-3).

The Twins are 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Alexander Bregman leads Boston with 42 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .581. He's batting .326 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Among all qualified hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .400 with five doubles, three home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .283 with six doubles, six home runs and 20 walks, while slugging .525 with an on-base percentage of .403.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Jarren Duran has 39 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.333/.421.

Duran has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Rafael Devers has been key for Boston with 28 hits, an OBP of .358 plus a slugging percentage of .431.

Devers takes a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .243 with three doubles, three home runs, eight walks and seven RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France has put up a team-high OBP (.352) and slugging percentage (.421). He's batting .281.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 41st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

France heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .378 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBI.

Byron Buxton has collected 28 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .246 while slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 132nd, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has two doubles, four home runs and 15 walks while hitting .227.

Harrison Bader is hitting .265 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!