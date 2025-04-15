Twins vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the New York Mets.

Twins vs Mets Game Info

Minnesota Twins (5-12) vs. New York Mets (11-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SNY

Twins vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-108) | NYM: (-108)

MIN: (-108) | NYM: (-108) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152)

MIN: +1.5 (-184) | NYM: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Twins vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 7.11 ERA vs Tylor Megill (Mets) - 2-1, 0.63 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Bailey Ober (0-1) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (2-1) will take the ball for the Mets. Ober and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ober's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mets have a 2-1-0 record against the spread in Megill's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Megill start this season -- they won.

Twins vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (51.2%)

Twins vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Twins, New York is the underdog at -108, and Minnesota is -108 playing at home.

Twins vs Mets Spread

Twins vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Mets on April 15 is 8. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Twins vs Mets Betting Trends

The Twins have won in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win five times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in six of 17 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 7-10-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Mets have put together a 2-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50% of those games).

New York has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-12-0).

The Mets have collected an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Ty France leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to five extra-base hits. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 47th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Matt Wallner leads the Twins in OBP (.364) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .250 while slugging .464.

He is 77th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging in MLB.

Wallner brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Byron Buxton has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .233 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Willi Castro is batting .220 with a .292 OBP and four RBI for Minnesota this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up a team-high OBP (.464) and slugging percentage (.673), while pacing the Mets in hits (19, while batting .345).

He is 10th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Juan Soto has four doubles, two home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .213 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .220 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Twins vs Mets Head to Head

4/14/2025: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/30/2024: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/29/2024: 15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/10/2023: 2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYM (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/9/2023: 8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/8/2023: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

