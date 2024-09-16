Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Minnesota Twins facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (79-70) vs. Cleveland Guardians (86-64)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-116) | CLE: (-102)

MIN: (-116) | CLE: (-102) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170)

MIN: -1.5 (+140) | CLE: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 15-8, 3.88 ERA vs Matthew Boyd (Guardians) - 2-1, 2.18 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (15-8, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 16 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Matthew Boyd (2-1, 2.18 ERA). When Lopez starts, his team is 14-14-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team is 16-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have gone 4-2-0 against the spread when Boyd starts. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Boyd starts this season -- they won both.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (50.3%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

Minnesota is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -102 underdog at home.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Twins are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Twins are +140 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -170.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

Twins versus Guardians, on Sept. 16, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 60 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 57-38 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 73 of 145 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 64-81-0 in 145 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 24 of the 55 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (43.6%).

Cleveland has a 17-27 record (winning just 38.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 148 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 68 of those games (68-72-8).

The Guardians have a 78-70-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana has 115 hits, which is best among Minnesota hitters this season, while batting .243 with 47 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .436.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 60th in slugging.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Willi Castro leads the Twins with an OPS of .722. He has a slash line of .249/.334/.388 this season.

He is 77th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging in the majors.

Castro enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a walk and three RBI.

Ryan Jeffers is batting .232 with a .449 slugging percentage and 62 RBI this year.

Jose Miranda is batting .292 with a .330 OBP and 49 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .516 and has 157 hits, both team-best figures for the Guardians. He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, 29 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .245. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, he is 90th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-high .364 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is batting .251 with 20 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 25 walks.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

8/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2024: 4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/19/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/18/2024: 11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-4 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/17/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/5/2023: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

