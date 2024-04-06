Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Minnesota Twins versus the Cleveland Guardians is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (3-4) vs. Cleveland Guardians (7-2)

Date: Sunday, April 7, 2024

Sunday, April 7, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSN

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | CLE: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | CLE: (+104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205)

MIN: -1.5 (+168) | CLE: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 54.00 ERA vs Triston McKenzie (Guardians) - 0-1, 10.80 ERA

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (0-1) against the Guardians and Triston McKenzie (0-1). Ober and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ober's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. McKenzie has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians failed to cover. The Guardians have always been the moneyline underdog when McKenzie starts this season.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (64.4%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

The Twins vs Guardians moneyline has Minnesota as a -122 favorite, while Cleveland is a +104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +168 to cover the spread, and the Twins are -205.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Guardians contest on April 7 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win two times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over in two of their seven games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins have posted a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won all four of the games they have been the underdog on the moneyline this season.

Cleveland has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, and won in each game.

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-3-1 record against the over/under.

The Guardians are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Alex Kirilloff has 10 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .692, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .385 batting average and an on-base percentage of .433.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit in seven straight games. In his last seven games he is batting .385 with two doubles, three triples, two walks and two RBI.

Carlos Correa leads Minnesota in OBP (.533) this season, fueled by eight hits. He's batting .364 while slugging .455.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Correa has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .385 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Byron Buxton has six hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.310/.346.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with two hits, an OBP of .273 plus a slugging percentage of .278.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a walk. He's slugging .429 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he is 89th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Andres Gimenez paces his team with a .390 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .471.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Steven Kwan has racked up a team-high .465 slugging percentage.

David Fry has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .455.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

4/6/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/4/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/6/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/5/2023: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/4/2023: 20-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

20-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2023: 7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/4/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/3/2023: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/2/2023: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2023: 2-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!