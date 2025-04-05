Twins vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 9:12 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are playing the Houston Astros.

Twins vs Astros Game Info

Minnesota Twins (2-5) vs. Houston Astros (3-4)

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SCHN

Twins vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

MIN: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196)

MIN: -1.5 (+162) | HOU: +1.5 (-196) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 0-1, 27.00 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (0-1) for the Twins and Spencer Arrighetti (1-0) for the Astros. Ober and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Ober's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Arrighetti has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Arrighetti starts this season.

Twins vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (50.4%)

Twins vs Astros Moneyline

The Twins vs Astros moneyline has Minnesota as a -130 favorite, while Houston is a +110 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Astros Spread

The Twins are hosting the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+162 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -196 to cover.

Twins vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Twins-Astros on April 5 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Twins vs Astros Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their seven opportunities.

The Twins are 2-5-0 against the spread in their seven games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and they split the games.

Houston has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Astros have combined with opponents to go over the total two times this season for a 2-4-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have collected a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Harrison Bader has a double and three home runs while batting .211. He has an on-base percentage of .211 and a slugging percentage of .737.

Willi Castro leads Minnesota with six hits and an OBP of .346, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .522. He's batting .261.

He is 71st in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Byron Buxton has hit one homer with a team-high .400 SLG this season.

Buxton has recorded at least one base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Ty France has been key for Minnesota with five hits, an OBP of .250 plus a slugging percentage of .231.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is batting .130 with two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .231.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 168th, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 92nd in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads his team with nine hits and a .367 OBP, with a team-best .429 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .313 with a double and two walks.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .130 with a double and five walks.

Twins vs Astros Head to Head

4/3/2025: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/7/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/6/2024: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/5/2024: 13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-12 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/2/2024: 4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/1/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2024: 6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-1 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/11/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/10/2023: 9-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-1 HOU (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/8/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

