Twins vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 10

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Twins vs Angels Game Info

Minnesota Twins (76-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-84)

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: BSW

Twins vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-260) | LAA: (+215)

MIN: (-260) | LAA: (+215) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (-126) | LAA: +1.5 (+105)

MIN: -1.5 (-126) | LAA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 14-8, 4.05 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 5-12, 5.08 ERA

The probable pitchers are Pablo Lopez (14-8) for the Twins and Griffin Canning (5-12) for the Angels. Lopez and his team have a record of 13-14-0 against the spread when he starts. Lopez's team is 15-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Canning starts, the Angels are 14-12-0 against the spread. The Angels are 9-13 in Canning's 22 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (71.5%)

Twins vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is a +215 underdog on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -260 favorite at home.

Twins vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at the Twins, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are -126 to cover the spread, and the Twins are +105.

Twins vs Angels Over/Under

The Twins-Angels contest on Sept. 10 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -112 and the under at -108.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Angels Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 57, or 60.6%, of the 94 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has not lost in five games this year when favored by -260 or better on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 68 of 140 chances this season.

The Twins are 61-79-0 against the spread in their 140 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 52 of the 117 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline underdog of +215 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Angels have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-68-9).

The Angels have a 79-63-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Carlos Santana leads Minnesota in total hits (108) this season while batting .235 with 44 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .324 and a slugging percentage of .418.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 112th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 76th in slugging.

Willi Castro is slashing .246/.329/.389 this season and leads the Twins with an OPS of .718.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 84th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Miranda is batting .298 with a .463 slugging percentage and 49 RBI this year.

Miranda has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .289 with a double, a triple and an RBI.

Ryan Jeffers has 20 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 124 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .256 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward paces his team with a .433 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .248 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 83rd in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel has put up a team-high .336 on-base percentage.

Logan O'Hoppe has 14 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .240.

Twins vs Angels Head to Head

9/9/2024: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/28/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2024: 16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

16-5 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/26/2024: 5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/22/2023: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/21/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/20/2023: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2023: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.