Best MLB Daily Dinger Pick 4/23/26: Giancarlo Stanton Home Run Prop Bet Prediction

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Giancarlo Stanton (+410)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick for FanDuel

Yankees at Red Sox, 6:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Giancarlo Stanton +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

We got one yesterday -- let's see if we can make it two in a row.

Giancarlo Stanton checks a few boxes tonight.

He's at hitter-friendly Fenway Park to take on left-hander Payton Tolle. A highly regarded prospect, Tolle has shown swing-and-miss stuff in his limited MLB sample, but he's also struggled with homers, allowing 2.76 bombs per nine innings over his first 16.1 big-league frames.

Stanton possesses elite raw power and tagged southpaws for a .396 wOBA and 53.7% hard-hit rate in 2025. He's also seeing the ball well right now as he's got three doubles and a home run through the first two games of this series.

In a good matchup and in a great park for homers, Stanton is my favorite Daily Dinger pick for Thursday.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.