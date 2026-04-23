MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 4/23/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Tarik Skubal Under 7.5 Strikeouts

Tyler Glasnow Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Cristopher Sanchez Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Cade Cavalli Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Best Bet #1 — Tarik Skubal Under 7.5 Strikeouts

Tigers vs. Brewers, 1:10 PM ET

Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts Tarik Skubal Under Apr 23 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the most compelling under play on Thursday's strikeout prop slate. Tarik Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner and arguably the best pitcher in baseball. His stuff is genuinely elite — 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 28.3% barrel rate against in 2026, backed by a devastating changeup that generated the highest whiff rate of any pitch by any starting pitcher in 2025. None of that is in dispute.

What is in dispute is whether he clears 7.5 strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park today. I lean no.

Skubal is averaging 6.6 strikeouts per game through five starts in 2026 — well below the 7.5 threshold. He has cleared 7.5 only once in that span, in his 10-strikeout performance against the Red Sox

In his two career starts against Milwaukee specifically, Skubal has struck out 10 (June 2024) and 9 (April 2025) — impressive numbers that look scary against the under until you notice the Brewers have substantially revamped their lineup since those matchups, incorporating more contact-oriented hitters

Milwaukee's current lineup has a lower team strikeout rate than the Red Sox lineup that Skubal faced in that high-K game

Detroit's coaching staff has managed Skubal's pitch counts carefully through 2026, and 7.5 strikeouts typically requires 90-plus pitches and deep work into the game — a combination that is not guaranteed in a home afternoon start at Comerica

Best Bet #2 — Tyler Glasnow Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Dodgers vs. Giants, 3:45 PM ET

Tyler Glasnow - Strikeouts Tyler Glasnow Over Apr 23 7:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Glasnow has been one of the most reliable over K bets in 2026, but the market has started to price him efficiently at 6.5. Still, his season average of 7.2 strikeouts per game through four starts justifies backing the over, and Thursday's matchup at Oracle Park reinforces it.

Glasnow comes off his best start of the season — seven innings, one run, two hits, and seven strikeouts at Coors Field. His mechanics look sharp, his fastball velocity has been consistent at 97-98 mph, and his curveball-slider combination is generating elite whiff rates against right-handed lineups

He has gone at least six innings in each of his four starts this season, meaning his pitch count has remained efficient enough to stay deep into games and accumulates strikeouts

San Francisco's lineup features several right-handed bats who have historically struggled against Glasnow's power arm and big-breaking curveball

Oracle Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in the major leagues, particularly for strikeout production. The marine layer and cold afternoon air suppress offense and create conditions where hitters struggle

Best Bet #3 — Cristopher Sanchez Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Phillies vs. Cubs, 2:21 PM ET

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Cristopher Sanchez Over Apr 23 6:21pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cristopher Sanchez is posting the most dominant stretch of any pitcher in the National League to open 2026. The Philadelphia Phillies' left-hander — who signed a six-year, $107 million extension in March — has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his five starts and owns a 1.59 ERA, 12.3 K/9, and a 39:8 K:BB ratio across 28.1 innings. He has had double-digit strikeout performances multiple times already this season, including 10 strikeouts against the Rangers in his opening start of the year.

His changeup is the most lethal put-away pitch in the NL this season. In 2025, his changeup generated a 45.1% whiff rate — the second highest of any pitch by any starter in MLB — and his 2026 version is operating at an even higher level based on the swing-and-miss data through his first five starts

He struck out eight in his most recent start despite taking a loss, demonstrating that his strikeout production is independent of his win-loss record and team run support

His first-inning ERA is 2.20 and his ERA through the first time through the order is 2.19, meaning he is consistently putting hitters away with efficiency from the opening pitch rather than working his way into games

The 5.5 prop line is nearly two full strikeouts below his 7.8 per-game average in 2026

His career track record reinforces the over: 212 strikeouts in 2025 (seventh most in MLB), 9.45 K/9, and four starts with double-digit strikeout totals

Best Bet #4 — Cade Cavalli Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Nationals vs. Braves, 1:05 PM ET

Cade Cavalli - Strikeouts Cade Cavalli Under Apr 23 5:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is a straightforward fade of a pitcher who has fundamental command problems in a matchup that amplifies every one of his structural vulnerabilities.

Cade Cavalli is posting a 5.4 BB/9 through 19.2 innings in 2026 — among the worst command rates of any starter in the NL. Pitchers who walk nearly one batter per inning inevitably lose deep counts, lose strikeout opportunities, and see their total punchout numbers cratered

is posting a 5.4 BB/9 through 19.2 innings in 2026 — among the worst command rates of any starter in the NL. Pitchers who walk nearly one batter per inning inevitably lose deep counts, lose strikeout opportunities, and see their total punchout numbers cratered His 2026 strikeout rate is 3.6 per game, right at this line, but he has a very difficult matchup today

The Atlanta Braves' lineup is one of the best offenses in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (third in MLB). Ronald Acuña Jr. leads an offense that has power, patience, and the ability to work pitchers into favorable hitter counts — making Cavalli's walk-prone approach extremely dangerous

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

We're having a Yard Sale! Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” Wager for any MLB Games taking place on April 23rd, 2026! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.