Tulsa vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Thursday in college football, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are up against the Temple Owls.

Tulsa vs Temple Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulsa: (-170) | Temple: (+140)

Tulsa: (-170) | Temple: (+140) Spread: Tulsa: -3.5 (-105) | Temple: +3.5 (-115)

Tulsa: -3.5 (-105) | Temple: +3.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Tulsa vs Temple Betting Trends

Tulsa has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Tulsa has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.

Tulsa has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.

Temple is winless against the spread this year.

Temple doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Temple has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Tulsa vs Temple Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (74.2%)

Tulsa vs Temple Point Spread

Tulsa is favored by 3.5 points versus Temple. Tulsa is -105 to cover the spread, while Temple is -115.

Tulsa vs Temple Over/Under

Tulsa versus Temple, on September 28, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Tulsa vs Temple Moneyline

Temple is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a -170 favorite.

Tulsa vs. Temple Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tulsa 22.8 96 32.5 107 58.0 1 4 Temple 19.8 116 26.8 81 48.8 0 4

