Tulsa vs Temple Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
On Thursday in college football, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane are up against the Temple Owls.
Tulsa vs Temple Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Tulsa: (-170) | Temple: (+140)
- Spread: Tulsa: -3.5 (-105) | Temple: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Tulsa vs Temple Betting Trends
- Tulsa has posted two wins against the spread this season.
- Tulsa has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this year.
- Tulsa has had one game (of four) go over the total this season.
- Temple is winless against the spread this year.
- Temple doesn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Temple has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.
Tulsa vs Temple Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Golden Hurricane win (74.2%)
Tulsa vs Temple Point Spread
Tulsa is favored by 3.5 points versus Temple. Tulsa is -105 to cover the spread, while Temple is -115.
Tulsa vs Temple Over/Under
Tulsa versus Temple, on September 28, has an over/under of 55.5, with the over being -112 and the under -108.
Tulsa vs Temple Moneyline
Temple is the underdog, +140 on the moneyline, while Tulsa is a -170 favorite.
Tulsa vs. Temple Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Tulsa
|22.8
|96
|32.5
|107
|58.0
|1
|4
|Temple
|19.8
|116
|26.8
|81
|48.8
|0
|4
