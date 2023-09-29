Tulane vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Tulane Green Wave will face the UAB Blazers in college football action on Saturday.

Tulane vs UAB Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-1700) | UAB: (+890)

Tulane: (-1700) | UAB: (+890) Spread: Tulane: -21.5 (-105) | UAB: +21.5 (-115)

Tulane: -21.5 (-105) | UAB: +21.5 (-115) Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tulane vs UAB Betting Trends

Tulane has two wins against the spread this year.

One of Tulane's three games this season has hit the over.

UAB has posted two wins against the spread this year.

UAB has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Of four UAB games so far this year, three have hit the over.

Tulane vs UAB Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (95.8%)

Tulane vs UAB Point Spread

Tulane is favored by 21.5 points against UAB. Tulane is -105 to cover the spread, while UAB is -115.

Tulane vs UAB Over/Under

The Tulane-UAB game on September 30 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Tulane vs UAB Moneyline

UAB is a +890 underdog on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -1700 favorite.

Tulane vs. UAB Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tulane 28.5 74 16 21 54.2 0 4 UAB 28 77 36.3 114 56.0 3 4

