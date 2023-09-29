Tulane vs UAB Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
The Tulane Green Wave will face the UAB Blazers in college football action on Saturday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.
Tulane vs UAB Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tulane: (-1700) | UAB: (+890)
- Spread: Tulane: -21.5 (-105) | UAB: +21.5 (-115)
- Total: 58.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Tulane vs UAB Betting Trends
- Tulane has two wins against the spread this year.
- One of Tulane's three games this season has hit the over.
- UAB has posted two wins against the spread this year.
- UAB has covered every time (1-0) as a 21.5-point or greater underdog this year.
- Of four UAB games so far this year, three have hit the over.
Tulane vs UAB Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (95.8%)
Tulane vs UAB Point Spread
Tulane is favored by 21.5 points against UAB. Tulane is -105 to cover the spread, while UAB is -115.
Tulane vs UAB Over/Under
The Tulane-UAB game on September 30 has been given an over/under of 58.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Tulane vs UAB Moneyline
UAB is a +890 underdog on the moneyline, while Tulane is a -1700 favorite.
Tulane vs. UAB Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Tulane
|28.5
|74
|16
|21
|54.2
|0
|4
|UAB
|28
|77
|36.3
|114
|56.0
|3
|4
Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. UAB analysis on FanDuel Research.