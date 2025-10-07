FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Thursday slate includes the Tulane Green Wave taking on the East Carolina Pirates.

NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tulane vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Tulane: (-260) | East Carolina: (+210)
  • Spread: Tulane: -6.5 (-124) | East Carolina: +6.5 (102)
  • Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs East Carolina Betting Trends

  • Tulane's record against the spread is 3-2-0.
  • Tulane has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.
  • Two of Tulane's five games have gone over the point total.
  • East Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.
  • East Carolina has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • One of East Carolina's five games has gone over the point total.

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (67.8%)

Tulane vs East Carolina Point Spread

East Carolina is a 6.5-point underdog against Tulane. East Carolina is +102 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -124.

Tulane vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulane versus East Carolina game on Oct. 9 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tulane vs East Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. East Carolina reveal Tulane as the favorite (-260) and East Carolina as the underdog (+210).

Tulane vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Tulane26.29324.06352.75
East Carolina30.46313.41155.55

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

  • Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Yulman Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. East Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

Check out even more in-depth Tulane vs. East Carolina analysis on FanDuel Research.

