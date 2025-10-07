Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025
College football's Thursday slate includes the Tulane Green Wave taking on the East Carolina Pirates.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Tulane vs East Carolina Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Tulane: (-260) | East Carolina: (+210)
- Spread: Tulane: -6.5 (-124) | East Carolina: +6.5 (102)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Tulane vs East Carolina Betting Trends
- Tulane's record against the spread is 3-2-0.
- Tulane has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.
- Two of Tulane's five games have gone over the point total.
- East Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.
- East Carolina has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- One of East Carolina's five games has gone over the point total.
Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Green Wave win (67.8%)
Tulane vs East Carolina Point Spread
East Carolina is a 6.5-point underdog against Tulane. East Carolina is +102 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -124.
Tulane vs East Carolina Over/Under
The over/under for the Tulane versus East Carolina game on Oct. 9 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Tulane vs East Carolina Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. East Carolina reveal Tulane as the favorite (-260) and East Carolina as the underdog (+210).
Tulane vs. East Carolina Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Tulane
|26.2
|93
|24.0
|63
|52.7
|5
|East Carolina
|30.4
|63
|13.4
|11
|55.5
|5
Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Yulman Stadium
