Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

College football's Thursday slate includes the Tulane Green Wave taking on the East Carolina Pirates.

Tulane vs East Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-260) | East Carolina: (+210)

Tulane: (-260) | East Carolina: (+210) Spread: Tulane: -6.5 (-124) | East Carolina: +6.5 (102)

Tulane: -6.5 (-124) | East Carolina: +6.5 (102) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs East Carolina Betting Trends

Tulane's record against the spread is 3-2-0.

Tulane has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this year.

Two of Tulane's five games have gone over the point total.

East Carolina's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-1-0.

East Carolina has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One of East Carolina's five games has gone over the point total.

Tulane vs East Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (67.8%)

Tulane vs East Carolina Point Spread

East Carolina is a 6.5-point underdog against Tulane. East Carolina is +102 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -124.

Tulane vs East Carolina Over/Under

The over/under for the Tulane versus East Carolina game on Oct. 9 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Tulane vs East Carolina Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Tulane vs. East Carolina reveal Tulane as the favorite (-260) and East Carolina as the underdog (+210).

Tulane vs. East Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 26.2 93 24.0 63 52.7 5 East Carolina 30.4 63 13.4 11 55.5 5

Tulane vs. East Carolina Game Info

Game day: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

