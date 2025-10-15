Tulane vs Army Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Tulane Green Wave taking on the Army Black Knights.

Tulane vs Army Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tulane: (-334) | Army: (+265)

Tulane: (-334) | Army: (+265) Spread: Tulane: -9.5 (-115) | Army: +9.5 (-105)

Tulane: -9.5 (-115) | Army: +9.5 (-105) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tulane vs Army Betting Trends

Tulane is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Tulane owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of six Tulane games have gone over the point total this year.

Army has won twice against the spread this season.

Army has covered every time (1-0) as a 9.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Army has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this year.

Tulane vs Army Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Wave win (73.2%)

Tulane vs Army Point Spread

Army is a 9.5-point underdog against Tulane. Army is -105 to cover the spread, and Tulane is -115.

Tulane vs Army Over/Under

A combined point total of 45.5 has been set for Tulane-Army on Oct. 18, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Tulane vs Army Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Army-Tulane, Army is the underdog at +265, and Tulane is -334.

Tulane vs. Army Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Tulane 26.2 88 23.2 62 52.8 6 Army 25.0 94 24.0 65 50.0 6

Tulane vs. Army Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

