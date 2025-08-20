2025 Tulane Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Sept. 20, the Tulane Green Wave take on Ole Miss, a matchup that projects as one of the Green Wave's most difficult of the season. The rest of their college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Tulane 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northwestern Aug. 30 - Green Wave (-6.5) 46.5 2 @ South Alabama Sept. 6 - - - 3 Duke Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Ole Miss Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Tulsa Sept. 27 - - - 7 East Carolina Oct. 9 - - - 8 Army Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tulane 2025 Schedule Insights

In terms of difficulty, using opponents' combined win total last season, Tulane will be facing the 80th-ranked schedule this year.

Tulane will have the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last season (47).

The Green Wave have seven games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

Tulane will play seven games in 2025 against teams with winning records in 2024 (four of those teams won nine or more games and three of them picked up less than four wins).

Tulane Betting Insights (2024)

Tulane went 9-5-0 ATS last season.

Green Wave games hit the over eight out of 14 times last season.

Tulane won nine of the 11 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (81.8%).

Check out even more stats and analysis about Tulane on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Tulane Green Wave on FanDuel today!