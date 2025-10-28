Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Baltimore Ravens and their 28th-ranked pass defense (250.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Tagovailoa a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Ravens? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Tagovailoa this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Tua Tagovailoa Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens

Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens Game Date: October 30, 2025

October 30, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Projected Passing Yards: 226.85

226.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.46

1.46 Projected Rushing Yards: 3.84

3.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

With 104.5 fantasy points in 2025 (13.1 per game), Tagovailoa is the 20th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 29th overall.

In his last three games, Tagovailoa has amassed 29.4 fantasy points (9.8 per game), connecting on 53-of-81 throws for 510 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. He's added 10 rushing yards on four carries.

Tagovailoa has generated 67.8 fantasy points (13.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 943 yards on 97-of-142 passing, with 10 touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 21 rushing yards on eight carries.

The peak of Tagovailoa's fantasy season came against the Atlanta Falcons last week, when he racked up 24.2 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, when he managed only -1.4 fantasy points -- 12-of-23 (52.2%), 100 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has allowed more than 300 yards passing to just one player this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Ravens have allowed a touchdown reception by 13 players this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens have given up more than 100 yards rushing to only one player this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one touchdown versus Baltimore this season.

A total of Three players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Ravens this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.