Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa faces a matchup versus the top-ranked passing defense in the league (141.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Miami Dolphins meet the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Passing Yards: 212.78

212.78 Projected Passing TDs: 1.18

1.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.06

4.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

With 80.3 fantasy points this season (11.5 per game), Tagovailoa is the 24th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 44th among all players.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has put up 27.9 fantasy points (9.3 per game), as he's piled up 561 yards on 60-of-91 passing with four touchdowns and six picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 15 rushing yards on five carries.

Tagovailoa has compiled 884 passing yards (99-of-150) with eight TDs and seven picks in his last five games, leading to 56.4 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 31 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The highlight of Tagovailoa's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 75.0% of his passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 22.7 fantasy points. He also had five rushing yards on one attempt (5.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (-1.4 points) last week against the Cleveland Browns, passing for 100 yards and zero touchdowns with three picks.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one TD against the Falcons this season.

