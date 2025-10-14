Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face the Cleveland Browns and their seventh-ranked pass defense (182.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Tagovailoa a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Browns? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Passing Yards: 219.56

219.56 Projected Passing TDs: 1.13

1.13 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.54

4.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (32nd overall), with 81.7 total fantasy points (13.6 per game).

During his last three games, Tagovailoa has piled up 638 passing yards (65-of-93) for six passing TDs with three picks, leading to 45.0 fantasy points (15.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 15 yards rushing on five carries.

Tagovailoa has completed 113-of-159 passes for 1,099 yards, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 76.4 total fantasy points (15.3 per game). With his legs, he's added 25 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers, when he completed 75.0% of his passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 22.7 fantasy points. He also had five rushing yards on one attempt (5.0 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, when he mustered only 5.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

A total of Seven players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed two or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

The Browns have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this season.

Cleveland has allowed just one player to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Browns this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Cleveland this year.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa?