Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their fourth-ranked pass defense (172.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Tagovailoa a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Passing Yards: 226.64

226.64 Projected Passing TDs: 1.23

1.23 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.50

4.50 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

With 75.1 fantasy points this season (15.0 per game), Tagovailoa is the 19th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 26th among all players.

In his last three games, Tagovailoa has amassed 51.2 fantasy points (17.1 per game), completing 66-of-95 passes for 579 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception. He's added 21 rushing yards on six carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers last week, when he compiled 22.7 fantasy points with five rushing yards on one carry.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, when he tallied 5.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has registered more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

No opposing QBs have thrown for more than one touchdown in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

Los Angeles has allowed over 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Chargers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

