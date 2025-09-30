Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is looking at a matchup versus the 12th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (198.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Miami Dolphins play the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Tagovailoa's next game versus the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Passing Yards: 230.57

230.57 Projected Passing TDs: 1.51

1.51 Projected Rushing Yards: 4.61

4.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Tagovailoa is currently the 22nd-ranked player in fantasy (39th overall), with 52.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

In his last three games, Tagovailoa has amassed 47.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game), completing 65-of-91 throws for 638 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He's added 16 rushing yards on five carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the New England Patriots, a game when he went off for zero catches and zero receiving yards (18.6 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa disappointed his fantasy managers against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1, when he managed only 5.3 fantasy points -- 14-of-23 (60.9%), 114 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Panthers have not allowed a player to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this year.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Panthers have allowed a TD catch by four players this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this year.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa?