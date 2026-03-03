Green Bay vs Purdue Fort Wayne College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 5 seed Green Bay Phoenix (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League) are taking on the No. 6 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (17-14, 11-9 Horizon League) in the Horizon League tournament on Tuesday at Kress Events Center, at 8 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Arena: Kress Events Center

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Green Bay win (67%)

Read these betting insights and trends before you bet on Tuesday's Green Bay-Purdue Fort Wayne spread (Green Bay -5.5) or total (146.5 points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Green Bay has covered 18 times in 29 chances against the spread this season.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 13-15-0 ATS this season.

Green Bay (1-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (50%) than Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (44.4%).

The Phoenix have a better record against the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than they do in away games (8-7-0).

The Mastodons' winning percentage against the spread at home is .417 (5-7-0). On the road, it is .500 (8-8-0).

Green Bay has beaten the spread 13 times in 20 conference games.

Purdue Fort Wayne's Horizon League record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne: Moneyline Betting Stats

Green Bay has been the moneyline favorite in five games this season and has come away with the win four times (80%) in those contests.

The Phoenix have been listed as a favorite of -275 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Purdue Fort Wayne has won 23.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-10).

The Mastodons have a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +220 or longer.

Green Bay has an implied victory probability of 73.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Green Bay vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Head-to-Head Comparison

Green Bay was 283rd in the country in points scored (69.9 per game) last season and 11th-worst in points allowed (80.3).

Green Bay was the seventh-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (27.2) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4) last year.

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Green Bay was 158th in the country.

At 11.9 turnovers committed per game and 9.7 turnovers forced last season, Green Bay was 254th and 322nd in the nation, respectively.

Last season Purdue Fort Wayne put up 80.7 points per game (29th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 74.6 points per contest (255th-ranked).

It was a difficult season for Purdue Fort Wayne last year in terms of rebounding, as it pulled down only 27.7 rebounds per game (13th-worst in college basketball) and gave up 34.3 rebounds per contest (23rd-worst).

Last year Purdue Fort Wayne ranked 174th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.6 per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne thrived in terms of turnovers last year, ranking 19th-best in the country in turnovers per game (9.2) and 11th-best in forced turnovers per contest (14.5).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!