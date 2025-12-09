Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be up against the 28th-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (244 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Tagovailoa worth a look for his next matchup versus the Steelers? See below, because we can help you make the right call.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 15, 2025

December 15, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Passing Yards: 199.51

199.51 Projected Passing TDs: 1.19

1.19 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.34

6.34 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa is the 23rd-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 42nd overall, as he has tallied 144.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game).

During his last three games, Tagovailoa has compiled 455 passing yards (39-of-64) for one passing TD with one pick, leading to 20.6 fantasy points (6.9 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed four yards rushing on five carries.

Tagovailoa has connected on 79-of-125 throws for 889 yards, with three touchdowns and four interceptions, in his last five games, resulting in 39.9 total fantasy points (8.0 per game). With his legs, he's added four rushing yards on eight attempts.

The highlight of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he posted 24.2 fantasy points -- 20-of-26 (76.9%), 205 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Tua Tagovailoa let down his fantasy managers against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7, when he managed only -1.4 fantasy points -- 12-of-23 (52.2%), 100 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed nine players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed a TD catch by 18 players this year.

A total of three players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one TD against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this season.

