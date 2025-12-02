Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will match up with the 10th-ranked pass defense of the New York Jets (196.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Tagovailoa worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Jets? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Tua Tagovailoa Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.6

12.6 Projected Passing Yards: 204.98

204.98 Projected Passing TDs: 1.38

1.38 Projected Rushing Yards: 6.39

6.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Tagovailoa Fantasy Performance

Tagovailoa is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 44th overall, as he has put up 135.3 total fantasy points (11.3 per game).

Through his last three games, Tagovailoa has connected on 41-of-64 throws for 501 yards, with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions, resulting in 22.3 total fantasy points (7.4 per game). With his legs, he's added three rushing yards on six attempts.

Tagovailoa has generated 55.0 fantasy points (11.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's compiled 967 yards on 86-of-130 passing, with six touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on four rushing yards on seven carries.

The high point of Tagovailoa's fantasy season was a Week 8 performance against the Atlanta Falcons, a matchup in which he tallied 24.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Tua Tagovailoa's matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7 was his worst of the year, as he put up -1.4 fantasy points. He threw for 100 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw three picks on the day.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Jets have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

New York has given up two or more passing TDs to five opposing QBs this season.

The Jets have allowed only two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this year.

New York has allowed only two players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD catch by 17 players this season.

New York has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this season.

The Jets have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the Jets this season.

Want more data and analysis on Tua Tagovailoa?