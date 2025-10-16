Troy vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025
College football's Saturday slate includes the Troy Trojans facing the UL Monroe Warhawks.
Troy vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Troy: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176)
- Spread: Troy: -5.5 (-114) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-106)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Troy vs UL Monroe Betting Trends
- Troy has four wins in six games against the spread this season.
- Troy is winless ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been three Troy games (of six) that went over the total this season.
- UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.
- UL Monroe has won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.
- Of six UL Monroe games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
Troy vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Trojans win (57.5%)
Troy vs UL Monroe Point Spread
Troy is favored by 5.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -106.
Troy vs UL Monroe Over/Under
Troy versus UL Monroe, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Troy vs UL Monroe Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for UL Monroe-Troy, UL Monroe is the underdog at +176, and Troy is -210.
Troy vs. UL Monroe Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Troy
|26.8
|81
|26.2
|77
|49.2
|6
|UL Monroe
|17.2
|126
|29.8
|107
|48.2
|6
Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Location: Monroe, Louisiana
- Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium
