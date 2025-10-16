Troy vs UL Monroe Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Troy Trojans facing the UL Monroe Warhawks.

Troy vs UL Monroe Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176)

Troy: (-210) | UL Monroe: (+176) Spread: Troy: -5.5 (-114) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-106)

Troy: -5.5 (-114) | UL Monroe: +5.5 (-106) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Troy vs UL Monroe Betting Trends

Troy has four wins in six games against the spread this season.

Troy is winless ATS (0-1) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been three Troy games (of six) that went over the total this season.

UL Monroe owns two wins against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Of six UL Monroe games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Troy vs UL Monroe Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (57.5%)

Troy vs UL Monroe Point Spread

Troy is favored by 5.5 points (-114 to cover) in this matchup. UL Monroe, the underdog, is -106.

Troy vs UL Monroe Over/Under

Troy versus UL Monroe, on Oct. 18, has an over/under of 45.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Troy vs UL Monroe Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for UL Monroe-Troy, UL Monroe is the underdog at +176, and Troy is -210.

Troy vs. UL Monroe Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 26.8 81 26.2 77 49.2 6 UL Monroe 17.2 126 29.8 107 48.2 6

Troy vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana Stadium: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

