Troy vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Troy Trojans taking on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Troy vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-350) | Louisiana: (+270)

Troy: (-350) | Louisiana: (+270) Spread: Troy: -9.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +9.5 (-110)

Troy: -9.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +9.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Troy vs Louisiana Betting Trends

Against the spread, Troy is 5-2-0 this season.

Troy is winless ATS (0-1) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Troy's seven games have hit the over.

Louisiana has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Louisiana has one win ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been three Louisiana games (out of six) that hit the over this year.

Troy vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trojans win (63%)

Troy vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is a 9.5-point underdog against Troy. Louisiana is -110 to cover the spread, and Troy is -110.

Troy vs Louisiana Over/Under

Troy versus Louisiana on Oct. 25 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -112 and the under -108.

Troy vs Louisiana Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Troy vs. Louisiana reveal Troy as the favorite (-350) and Louisiana as the underdog (+270).

Troy vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 28.3 70 24.4 73 48.8 7 Louisiana 23.6 96 29.6 107 49.0 7

Troy vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Stadium: Veterans Memorial Stadium (AL)

