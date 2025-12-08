Troy vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Salute to Veterans Bowl 2025

On Tuesday in college football, the Troy Trojans are playing the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Troy vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Troy: (-178) | Jacksonville State: (+150)

Troy: (-178) | Jacksonville State: (+150) Spread: Troy: -3.5 (-115) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-105)

Troy: -3.5 (-115) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-105) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Troy vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Troy has beaten the spread nine times in 13 games.

Troy's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.

This year, five of Troy's 13 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Jacksonville State is 6-7-0 this season.

As 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Jacksonville State is 3-2 against the spread.

There have been eight Jacksonville State games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Troy vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gamecocks win (52.6%)

Troy vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is a 3.5-point underdog against Troy. Jacksonville State is -105 to cover the spread, and Troy is -115.

Troy vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

An over/under of 50.5 has been set for Troy-Jacksonville State on Dec. 16, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Troy vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Troy vs. Jacksonville State reveal Troy as the favorite (-178) and Jacksonville State as the underdog (+150).

Troy vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Troy 24.3 82 24.5 75 49.6 13 Jacksonville State 29 42 26.2 89 55.5 13

Troy vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

Tuesday, December 16, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Stadium: Cramton Bowl

