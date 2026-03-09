Troy vs Georgia Southern College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Tournament Championship

The Sun Belt champion will be crowned Monday as the No. 1 seed Troy Trojans (21-11, 12-6 Sun Belt) play the No. 10 Georgia Southern Eagles (21-15, 8-10 Sun Belt) at 7 p.m. ET.

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola, Florida Arena: Pensacola Bay Center

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Troy win (72.2%)

If you plan to place a wager on Troy-Georgia Southern contest (in which Troy is a 5.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting insights and trends for Monday's game.

Troy vs. Georgia Southern: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Troy has put together a 16-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Georgia Southern is 3-3 against the spread compared to the 6-8 ATS record Troy puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

The Trojans have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (7-4-0) than they have in road tilts (8-8-0).

This season, the Eagles are 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-7-0 ATS (.500).

Troy has 10 wins against the spread in 19 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Sun Belt play, Georgia Southern is 10-12-0 this year.

Troy vs. Georgia Southern: Moneyline Betting Stats

Troy has come away with 14 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Trojans have a mark of 13-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -194 or better on the moneyline.

Georgia Southern has compiled a 7-10 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

The Eagles have gone 2-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer (25%).

Troy has an implied victory probability of 66% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Troy vs. Georgia Southern Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Troy was the 193rd-ranked team in the country (73.4 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 26th (65.7 points allowed per game).

With 35.0 rebounds per game and 29.3 rebounds conceded, Troy was 34th and 60th in the country, respectively, last season.

At 13.9 assists per game last season, Troy was 148th in the nation.

With 12.6 turnovers committed per game and 12.9 turnovers forced last season, Troy was 312th and 53rd in the country, respectively.

Last season Georgia Southern posted 74.2 points per game (162nd-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 75.9 points per contest (292nd-ranked).

Georgia Southern ranked 127th in the country with 32.9 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 310th with 33.5 rebounds allowed per contest.

Georgia Southern put up 13.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 174th in the nation.

Georgia Southern averaged 13.0 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 12.1 turnovers per contest (100th-ranked).

