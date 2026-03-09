Robert Morris vs Detroit Mercy College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Horizon League Tournament

The No. 2 seed Robert Morris Colonials (22-10, 13-7 Horizon League) and the No. 3 seed Detroit Mercy Titans (16-14, 12-8 Horizon League) will try to move on in the Horizon League tournament on Monday as they meet at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Robert Morris vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, March 9, 2026

Monday, March 9, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Corteva Coliseum

Robert Morris vs. Detroit Mercy Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Robert Morris win (73.8%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Robert Morris (-5.5) versus Detroit Mercy on Monday.

Robert Morris vs. Detroit Mercy: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Robert Morris has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

Detroit Mercy has covered 19 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Robert Morris (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Detroit Mercy (10-5) does as the underdog (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Colonials have performed better at home, covering 11 times in 15 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

This year, the Titans are 8-4-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, they are 11-5-0 ATS (.688).

Robert Morris has 15 wins against the spread in 21 conference games this year.

Detroit Mercy has 15 wins against the spread in 21 Horizon League games this year.

Robert Morris vs. Detroit Mercy: Moneyline Betting Stats

Robert Morris has come away with 13 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Colonials have been victorious eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -205 or better on the moneyline.

Detroit Mercy has been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. Detroit Mercy has gone 9-12 in those games.

The Titans are 5-9 (winning only 35.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +168 or longer.

Robert Morris has an implied victory probability of 67.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Robert Morris vs. Detroit Mercy Head-to-Head Comparison

Robert Morris averages 77.8 points per game (134th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per contest (127th in college basketball). It has a +182 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 5.6 points per game.

Ryan Prather Jr. is 234th in the country with a team-leading 15.8 points per game.

Detroit Mercy has a -7 scoring differential, putting up 77.9 points per game (130th in college basketball) and giving up 78.2 (300th in college basketball).

Orlando Lovejoy's team-leading 15.4 points per game rank him 270th in college basketball.

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Colonials average rank 40th in the nation, and are 7.7 more than the 27.4 their opponents collect per contest.

DeSean Goode is 43rd in college basketball action with 8.7 rebounds per game to lead the Colonials.

The Titans rank 65th in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.3 more than the 31.1 their opponents average.

Legend Geeter is 259th in college basketball with 6.2 rebounds per game, leading the Titans.

Robert Morris scores 101.2 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball), while giving up 93.8 points per 100 possessions (140th in college basketball).

The Titans rank 185th in college basketball with 97.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 256th defensively with 97.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

